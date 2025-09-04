(KPEL News) - The Louisiana State Police reports that a man whose vehicle ran off U.S. Highway 90 on Tuesday morning crossed the median striking another vehicle traveling eastbound.

What Is Known About The Fatal Highway 90 Crash?

According to Louisiana State Police Spokewoman, Trooper First Class Peggy Bourque, who works in the Public Affairs Section of the Louisiana State Police, the crash began to be investigated at around 6 o'clock Tuesday morning.

Two vehicles collided. While some information is known, not all of the results of the investigation into the crash have been completed.

Bourque says a man driving his truck westbound on U.S. Highway 90 near Neco Town Road ran off the roadway on the right side of the highway. They are still working to determine why that happened.

How Did The Driver End Up On The Other Side Of The Roadway?

The driver then overcorrected, driving back into the westbound lanes of Highway 90, then into the median, and finally into the eastbound lanes.

When the driver went into the eastbound lanes, he struck a vehicle.

Bourque says the crash ended up claiming the life of the driver, 58-year-old Waddell Mulmore from Lake Charles.

Other Details Learned About The Highway 90 Crash

Mulmore was not wearing a seat belt. He was taken to a hospital, but his injuries were too severe to overcome.

The driver of the other vehicle sustained serious injuries and was taken to a hospital as well to be treated.

As is typical in a fatality case, routine toxicology samples were taken to be submitted to a lab for analysis.

Important Safety Suggestions For All Drivers From The Louisiana State Police

Louisiana State Police officials remind all drivers to make good decisions behind the wheel.

State Police officials remind all drivers never to drive when they are impaired.

If you are too tired, it is suggested that you never drive when you are experiencing fatigue.

Never allow anything to distract you when you are driving.

Everyone in a vehicle must be wearing a seat belt.

An investigation into the crash continues.

