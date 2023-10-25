Lafayette, LA (KPEL News) - A new governor will lead Louisiana in 2024, and he is working "to ensure that we hit the ground running." Governor-elect Jeff Landry held a press conference in Lafayette to announce, in more detail, how he plans to do that and who will be on his transition team.

The Republican won the October 14th election with 52% of the vote, negating the need for a run-off despite a ballot that was 16 candidates deep. The 52-year-old soon-to-be former Louisiana Attorney General, a native of St. Martinville, will take the helm in January.

Setting the Tone

Landry announced that the theme of his transition and his administration will be "One Team, One Dream, One Louisiana."

In his presentation to the press, Landry said,

We want to be one, united Louisiana, and we want to speak with one voice.

Home to the Transition Team

Breaking from the tradition of housing the transition team in Baton Rouge, Landry's slate of members will be housed at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, his undergraduate alma mater. He believes the Hub City is easily accessible for people in all areas of the state.

The Governor-Elect received his Bachelor's degree in environmental and sustainable resources with a minor in biology. He went on to Loyola where he completed studies to earn his law degree.

When asked why he chose Lafayette, Landry replied,

This is our home.

He went on to explain that all of the universities in the state "are important to us."

"We're not wavering."

Landry ran on a platform of three issues: Crime, education, and the economy. He intends to call the Louisiana Legislature into session within the first month of his administration to specifically tackle the crime issues plaguing the state.

His goal is to create a more transparent and accountable criminal justice system and to focus efforts on victims.

We need to focus more on victims' rights rather than the rights criminals.

He reiterated that the three pillars will continue to be the focus of his administration.

Who's the team and what are they saying?

Sharon Landry

Governor-elect Landry welcomed the following members to his transition team. He also announced that his wife, Sharon, will join them as they craft a path forward. He quipped that "she will keep everyone in line.

Facebook via Jeff Landry

Kyle Ruckert

Kyle Ruckert will lead Landry's transition team. Kyle currently lives in Baton Rouge and grew up in New Orleans and graduated from Jesuit High School. He earned his B.A from Tulane University. He has over 15 years of senior management experience as Chief of Staff in both the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate on Capitol Hill. He was a senior consultant and strategist on Landry's campaign.

Ralph Abraham

Ralph Abraham is a native of Alto, Louisiana. He is rural family physician, farmer, veterinarian, and served as the U.S. representative for Louisiana's 5th congressional district from 2015 to 2021. He also ran, unsuccessfully, against current Governor John Bel Edwards. Ralph Abraham has been a voice for improving healthcare outcomes in rural areas in Louisiana.

Abraham:

Louisiana’s economy is weak, our students are slipping further behind, and our loved ones are moving to other states for better opportunities. I look forward to being a voice for North Louisiana throughout this transition process, and lending my knowledge as a physician, former U.S. Congressman, and farmer to Jeff Landry’s team. It’s time we put Louisiana on a path to success.”

Lane Grigsby

Cajun is a resident of Baton Rouge, and his company, Cajun Constructors, has grown to become one of the largest construction companies in Louisiana. Since 1990, Cajun Constructors has been listed among ENR's Top 400 Contractors. Grigsby has been active in the Associated Builders and Contractors having served in every elected position and twice received ABC's Man of the Year Award. He has also served in leadership roles in a variety of organizations including the Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce, LABI, the Baton Rouge Metro Airport Commission, and the Medical Center Board of Directors.

Grigsby:

As a Louisianian who has successfully navigated the business climate here in Louisiana, I am eager to lend my business expertise to Governor-elect Jeff Landry’s transition team. I look forward to working with the chairs to move Louisiana forward.

Shane Guidry

Shane Guidry is the Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer for HIM Corp. Mr. Guidry is the third generation in his family to lead Harvey Gulf and has been with the company for over 30 years, serving as CEO since 1997. Since taking over as CEO, Mr. Guidry has transformed Harvey Gulf from an inland and offshore towing vessel operator to the preferred provider of OSV, MPSV and FSV services in the deepwater and ultra-deepwater offshore oil and gas industry in the Gulf of Mexico. This has included, among other innovations, leading the company to become the first owner and operator of LNG-powered OSV's in the United States, as well as the first operator of a LNG bunkering facility in the U.S.

Guidry:

As a businessman in the New Orleans metro area, I see firsthand how crime has affected our local economy. I am eager to get to work on Jeff Landry’s transition team and put into place the proper people, policies, and infrastructure to help rebuild our State.

Timothy Hardy

Timothy Hardy, a native of Shreveport, is a partner in the Baton Rouge office of the Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson law firm where his area of concentration is environmental law. He holds an AV Preeminent Rating as a lawyer by Martindale Hubbell. He is also an adjunct professor of law at the Southern University Law Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana where he has taught Environmental Law for more than 25 years. He previously served as the top advisor for environmental affairs to former Louisiana Governor Buddy Roemer, as Assistant Secretary for the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, and as a Division Director for the Louisiana Department of Justice. He has served on five Louisiana gubernatorial transition teams for both newly elected Democratic and Republican governors.

Hardy:

I am honored to be named a chair for Governor-elect Jeff Landry’s transition team. I have an extensive background and knowledge in environmental law and policy, and I look forward to working with the Governor-elect’s team to put a successful plan in place for the Landry Administration.

Steve Orlando

Steve Orlando, a resident of Lafayette, is a businessman and philanthropist. He is currently an owner of Wellbore Fishing and Rental Tools in Broussard. He also has investments in the LNG industry along with offshore marine services. Steve Orlando and his wife Lisa are passionate about helping local and national charities such as the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, St. Jude’s Children’s hospital, Big Brothers and Big Sisters and Moncus Park.

Orlando:

I am honored to be a chair for Governor-elect Jeff Landry’s transition team. Louisiana’s economy is suffering, and as a businessman and resident of Lafayette, I look forward to working with the Governor-elect to implement the right foundation that allows our local economy to thrive.

Eddie Rispone

Eddie Rispone, a resident of Baton Rouge, is an American businessman and industrialist. He served as chairman of the Associated Builders and Contractors, Louisiana Federation for Children, and the Louisiana Workforce Investment Council. Like Abraham, he ran for governor in 2019 against Governor Edwards. Rispone has been an advocate for education reform in Louisiana.

Rispone:

Our education system in Louisiana is failing our children and their future opportunities for a productive future. As a chair for Governor-elect Landry’s transition team, I am committed to help the Landry Administration give Louisiana’s children the opportunity for the quality education they deserve and need to be a productive member of our workforce and properly support themselves and their family.

