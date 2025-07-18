SHREVEPORT (KPEL) — A Louisiana inmate is facing more legal trouble after allegedly starting a fire inside the jail and endangering nearly twenty other inmates.

Inmate Accused of Starting Fire Inside Jail

According to investigators, Zechariah Stutts, 20, set a fire in an air vent at the Caddo Correctional Center in Shreveport.

The Shreveport Fire Department reached out to the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal to assist in investigating the fire that took place on June 22.

17 Inmates Were in Danger at Time of Fire

KSLA reports that at the time the fire was set, there were 17 other inmates in the holding area.

Officials have not shared the details regarding what Stutts' motive was for starting the fire in the air vent.

Stutts Facing Felony Arson Charge in Louisiana

The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal determined that Stutts is going to face an aggravated arson charge, a felony offense under Louisiana law, on top of what he was already being charged for.

Aggravated arson in Louisiana involves the intentional setting of fire that endangers human life, and it carries serious legal consequences. If found guilty, Stutts may face several more years behind bars.

Details regarding his previous charges were not disclosed.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal at 1-844-954-1221.

