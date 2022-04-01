Louisiana Is One Of The Most Gambling-Addicted States In Nation

Where do you think Louisiana ranks in a list of the top gambling-addicted states?

New Jersey Casinos Reopen After Budget-Related Shutdown Getty Images loading...

If you guessed in the top five, you deserve a pat on the back. According to an article by WalletHub that compares all 50 states, Louisiana ranks toward the top for excessive gambling.

Get our free mobile app

To get their results, WalletHub used metrics like the number of legal and illegal gambling establishments in a state, lottery sales per capita to the share of adults with gambling disorders, and many others.

Louisiana couldn't crack the top five in categories like casinos-per-state, gaming machines-per-capita, or highest lottery sales, but we blew other states away in the long run. In one of the most interesting categories, Louisiana ranked number three in Most Gambling-Related Arrests Per Capita.

324tigers via YouTube 324tigers via YouTube loading...

According to WalletHub, here are the Most Gambling-Addicted States:

Nevada Mississippi Montana South Dakota Louisiana

Here's how Louisiana stacked up in WalletHub's major categories:

Gambling-Related Arrests per Capita - Third Place

Commercial Casinos Revenues per Capita - Fourth Place

Gaming Machines per Capita - Seventh Place

Gamblers Anonymous Meetings per Capita - Ninth Place

Casinos per Capita - Thirteenth Place

Changes To Be Announced To Current Gambling Bill Christopher Furlong / Getty Images loading...

The Mayo Clinic says gambling can lead to addiction because it can stimulate the brain's reward system much like drugs and alcohol, and Economist.com reports US citizens amass around $100 billion in gambling debts a year.

Beautiful Louisiana Wildlife