BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL News) - The Pelican State has picked up another low ranking, according to the latest survey from WalletHub.

The survey, which looks at the best and worst states to live in, has Louisiana third from the bottom, with particularly low scores in Economy, Education and Health, and Safety.

Get our free mobile app

Louisiana overall ranks better than just New Mexico and Alaska.

New Mexico (50th) Alaska (49th) Louisiana (48th) Mississippi (47th) Oklahoma (46th) Arkansas (45th) South Carolina (44th) Alabama (43rd) Kentucky (42nd) West Virginia (41st)

There are several areas that were measured where Louisiana was in the bottom five. For example, the state ranks as the second-worst state when it comes to the number of people living in poverty.

46. Kentucky

47. West Virginia

48. New Mexico

49. Louisiana

50. Mississippi

We're also near the bottom of the list when it comes to the percentage of the population 25 and older with a high school diploma or higher, as well as average weekly hours. We're also dead last when it comes to the crime rate.

Police crime scene Brian Jackson loading...

The Best States to Live

According to WalletHub, these are the best states to live in.

Massachusetts New Jersey New Hampshire New York Wyoming Florida Virginia Idaho Wisconsin Minnesota

What makes Massachusetts such a great place to live? The report scores the state No. 1 in Education and Health, No. 6 in Quality of Life, and No. 6 in Safety. The state's lowest marks came in Affordability, where it ranks No. 44 in the nation.

Here's their recap of the full list.

Get our free mobile app