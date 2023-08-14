Louisiana Is the 3rd Worst State to Live in, According to New Survey

Louisiana Is the 3rd Worst State to Live in, According to New Survey

Getty Images

BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL News) - The Pelican State has picked up another low ranking, according to the latest survey from WalletHub.

The survey, which looks at the best and worst states to live in, has Louisiana third from the bottom, with particularly low scores in Economy, Education and Health, and Safety.

Source: WalletHub

Louisiana overall ranks better than just New Mexico and Alaska.

  1. New Mexico (50th)
  2. Alaska (49th)
  3. Louisiana (48th)
  4. Mississippi (47th)
  5. Oklahoma (46th)
  6. Arkansas (45th)
  7. South Carolina (44th)
  8. Alabama (43rd)
  9. Kentucky (42nd)
  10. West Virginia (41st)

There are several areas that were measured where Louisiana was in the bottom five. For example, the state ranks as the second-worst state when it comes to the number of people living in poverty.

  • 46. Kentucky
  • 47. West Virginia
  • 48. New Mexico
  • 49. Louisiana
  • 50. Mississippi

We're also near the bottom of the list when it comes to the percentage of the population 25 and older with a high school diploma or higher, as well as average weekly hours. We're also dead last when it comes to the crime rate.

The Best States to Live

According to WalletHub, these are the best states to live in.

  1. Massachusetts
  2. New Jersey
  3. New Hampshire
  4. New York
  5. Wyoming
  6. Florida
  7. Virginia
  8. Idaho
  9. Wisconsin
  10. Minnesota

What makes Massachusetts such a great place to live? The report scores the state No. 1 in Education and Health, No. 6 in Quality of Life, and No. 6 in Safety. The state's lowest marks came in Affordability, where it ranks No. 44 in the nation.

Here's their recap of the full list.

