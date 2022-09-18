Louisiana Jeepers ‘Wild Side Ride’ to Benefit LOPA October 8

The Louisiana Jeepers Jeep Club is hosting its Annual "Wild Side Ride" to benefit the Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency on October 8, 2022.

The Wild Side Ride takes participants on a great ride through the back roads of St. Martin Parish.

The ride is sponsored by Courtesy Jeep of Breaux Bridge, which is where the registration/check-in happens. (Be certain to preregister prior to October 1 to save $5 per registration!)

The ride leaves Courtesy at 9:30 am and takes a scenic trip around St. Martin Parish.

The ride then returns to Courtesy Jeep at around 11 am for lots of fun, including a "Trunk or Treat" for the kids at noon

All registered riders will receive free lunch (jambalaya!), a goody bag with lots of sussies, and a Wild Side Ride commemorative sticker.

All proceeds from the event go to a very good cause: the Louisana Organ Procurement Agency.

LOPA is a non-profit organization that does great work in our area. They help support families who have gone through a loss of a loved one who was willing to give one final gift: the gift of life.

The organization gives support through the loss, the donation process, and after. LOPA provides assistance for families through the grief journey, and they are passionate about advocating for organ donation.

You can navigate to the Louisiana Jeepers' Wild Side Ride website to pre-register for the event. If you register prior to October 1st, you'll save $5 on your registration!

All brands are welcome to participate in this ride.

Check out the video from last year's Wild Side Ride:

