Louisiana Jumps Up Several Spots in Both Top 25 Polls

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football continues its ascent.

Following an emotional 24-16 win over Appalachian State in the Sun Belt Conference Championship game, the program bid farewell to head coach Billy Napier, who left to become the new head coach of the Florida Gators.

In Napier's final press conference, he made it clear the program is only beginning is still ascending.

"It's not about me, it's about everyone here," said Napier. "I believe this is only the beginning of what this program can do, and it'll be left in more than capable hands."

Today, Louisiana (12-1) moved up 4 spots in both the AP and Coaches Top 25 Poll.

The Cajuns climb up to #16 in the AP, and #17 in the Coaches.

Louisana is expected to play in the R&L Carrier's New Orleans Bowl. An official announcement, along with an opponent, will be released later today.

