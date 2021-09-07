LSU and Louisiana Fall Out of Latest Top 25 Poll

Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The opening weekend of college football was tough on the state of Louisiana.

Every D1 team in the team opened the year with a loss, and the two ranked teams are now unranked.

Louisiana opened the season at #23 in both the AP and coaches poll, but fell out of the 25 following their 38-18 loss at Texas. The Ragin' Cajuns are among teams still receiving votes, garnering 19 from the voters in the Coaches Poll.

LSU opened the year at #13 (coaches) and #16 (AP), but fell completely out of both polls after a disappointing 38-27 defeat at UCLA. The Tigers are a few spots out of the top 25, getting 95 votes in the coaches poll, while UCLA enters the top 25 at #16.

WEEK 2 USA TODAY/COACHES POLL

RecordPTS1stPrevHi/Lo
1Alabama1-016246411/1
2Georgia1-015371532/5
3Ohio State1-014910413/4
4Oklahoma1-0139703-13/4
5Texas A&M1-013340615/6
6Clemson0-1123902-42/6
7Notre Dame1-01197077/7
8Cincinnati1-0111301028/10
9Florida1-0105801129/11
10Iowa State1-0105708-28/10
11Oregon1-0920012111/12
12Iowa1-0914018612/18
13Penn State1-0872020713/20
14Southern California1-082801414/14
15Texas1-0653019415/19
16UCLA2-05380NR2616/NR
17Wisconsin0-1359015-215/17
18Utah1-02940NR818/NR
19Coastal Carolina1-0289024519/24
20Mississippi1-0285025520/25
21Virginia Tech1-02740NR1921/NR
22North Carolina0-125209-139/22
23Oklahoma State1-0243022-122/23
24Miami0-1186016-816/24
25Arizona State1-01810NR325/NR

Dropping out: No. 13 LSU; No. 17 Indiana; No. 21 Washington; No. 23 Louisiana.

Also receiving votes: Auburn 123; Michigan 99; LSU 95; NC State 81; Liberty 78; Brigham Young 65; Indiana 58; Texas Christian 49; Central Florida 48; Florida State 34; Michigan State 33; Kentucky 28; Pittsburgh 20; Louisiana 19; Kansas State 19; Boston College 19; Appalachian State 15; Southern Methodist 14; Rutgers 11; Arkansas 11; Maryland 9; Tennessee 7; Nevada 7; Fresno State 7; Army 7; Tulane 6; Virginia 5; San Jose State 5; Missouri 5; Ball State 5; Marshall 3; UAB 2; Air Force 2; Charlotte 1.

