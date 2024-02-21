Lafayette, LA (KPEL News) - Here we go again. Despite Louisiana and more than a dozen other states enacting legislation to lock the clock, we will spring forward on March 10, 2024 and change to Daylight Saving Time. If that frustrates you, blame the U.S. House of Representatives.

We have quite a few reasons to be miffed with both houses of Congress, but the failure to pass the Sunshine Protection Act falls squarely at the feet of the lower chamber. The text of the bill by Senator Marco Rubio of Florida is straightforward, and the summary is even more concise:

This bill makes daylight saving time the new, permanent standard time. States with areas exempt from daylight saving time may choose the standard time for those areas.

Senator Rubio first introduced the bill in 2018. The bill died in both House and Senate committees that year and when it was re-introduced in 2019.

In 2021, Senator Rubio brought the bill back to the Senate where it passed with unanimous consent and was sent to the House of Representatives.

And it died, again, in committee.

The good senator from Florida was not deterred and introduced it for a fourth time to the Senate in March of 2023. It was also introduced in the House where it was sent to committee.

And it's stuck.

The Louisiana Legislature, in 2020, passed a law that would make Daylight Saving Time permanent IF the U.S. Congress passes the Sunshine Protection Act. Such is the case with the majority of other states who are just waiting for Washington D.C. to do something.

At least one other Senator has the measure on his radar for 2024. Tommy Tuberville is ready to get it done.

Studies have been done ad nauseum about the pros and cons of Daylight Saving Time, and the data shows that it's bad for our health. The change twice a year throws off our circadian rhythm and causes unnecessary stress and anxiety, at the very least.

Fox News reported results of a survey dealing with Daylight Saving Time. More than 70% of respondents want to do away with it. Another survey by Verywell Health showed that 63% of people want a year-round clock.

The United States is dealing with several heavy issues in 2024: a presidential election, border security, wars in Ukraine and Israel, inflation. Congress is also famous for tacking on a completely unrelated bill to larger legislation. How difficult would it be to add the Sunshine Protect Act in somewhere and give the majority of Americans something to smile about?

I'll be hoping they approve the bill sooner rather than later so we can set that clock and forget it.

