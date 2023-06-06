BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL News) - A follow-up bill to last year's age verification law for porn sites is headed to Governor John Bel Edwards' desk. The governor is expected to sign it into law.

In 2022, the Louisiana legislature passed a bill requiring sexually explicit adult sites to verify the ages of their users when they attempted to access the site. Those that complied utilized the LA Wallet system, which stores Driver's License information, as well as vaccine status and hunter safety course information.

But few sites actually complied with the law, leading Rep. Laurie Schlegel (who sponsored last year's bill) to write the new bill that would give the Louisiana Attorney General's office the power to investigate porn sites that don't comply with the state law.

Both laws, she says, are intended to “protect children from the dangers of online pornography.”

The bill gives the AG's office the power to levy fines against those sites if they are found non-compliant. They can be fined up to $5,000 a day and face an additional civil penalty of $10,000 per violation if they are found to have "knowingly failed" to follow the law, according to WBRZ.

Louisiana isn't the only state with an age verification law on the books. Texas recently passed one, and Utah and Virginia also have similar laws. But Louisiana is adding teeth to its law in order to better enforce it.

However, some free speech critics aren't happy with the law.

Gov. John Bel Edwards is predicted to sign the bill into law, as he did with last year's bill.