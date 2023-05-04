ARNAUDVILLE, La. (999 KTDY) Officials with the Arnaudville Police Department say they are looking for a man who allegedly enticed his dogs to hurt a police officer according to KLFY.

Officials are releasing only a bit of information about this case, but we do know that an officer was called out to a home in the Arnaudville area on a domestic disturbance.

The Arnaudville Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding Robert Anglin. He is the man that police believe enticed his rottweilers to attack the police officer when he responded to the disturbance call.

Officers say no one would approach this man. If you see this man you are asked to call the Arnaudville Police Department at 337-754-5911, or you can simply call 911.

The following is the list of the felony charges on the arrest warrant for Anglin:

Aggravated assault on a police officer

Domestic Abuse Aggravated Assault with child endangerment

Resisting an officer by force or violence

According to police officials, it's likely that Anglin could be in the Leonville area.

There are a variety of laws that deal with dogs. Here are just two subsections of the statutes concerning dogs from the Animal Legal and Historical Center of Michigan State:

These are subsections of LA R.S. 14:102.12 - 18; L.A. R.S. § 2771 - 2778 in Louisiana law.

B. It is unlawful for any person to own a dangerous dog without properly restraining or confining the dog.

C. A dangerous dog, while on the owner's property, shall, at all times, be kept indoors, or in a secure enclosure.