Louisiana Mom Outraged After Son Vaccinated Without Consent

A Louisiana mother is furious that her teenage son received the COVID-19 vaccination at school without her permission.

Jennifer Ravain, of Kenner, says her son (a 16-year-old student) was vaccinated without her consent during the school day at East Jefferson High School.

An Ochsner mobile vaccination clinic was vaccinating students at East Jefferson, and somehow Ravain's son was able to sign a consent form even though he's a minor. According to the Louisiana Department of Health website, persons under 18 are required to have their parent's written permission to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

Ravain's attorney, G. Shelly Maturin, told WWLTV:

The egregious and reckless actions of Ochsner and East Jefferson High school went well beyond any legal and moral bounds and at a minimum, constitute a battery upon the minor child. Their actions should shock the conscience of all citizens of Louisiana.

Maturin went on to say that he and Ravain will be exploring every avenue to hold the school district and Ochsner accountable for their actions.

The Oschner Health System apologized and said they will revise their underage vaccination policy moving forward.

