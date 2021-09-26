Louisiana’s Most Expensive Home for Sale is Fit for Royalty!

Get our free mobile app

This Metairie mansion is BOUGIE! Oh, and at $15,900,000, it's currently the most expensive home for sale in Louisiana! It's time to throw out your entire Pinterest board and start over after you check out this 6 bedroom, 7.5+ bath, beauty in south Louisiana just outside of New Orleans. At 15,230 square feet on a half-acre lot, you're getting a lot of house for your money. If you're wondering what it works out to, it's $1,044 per square foot. It's out of my price range, but it sure doesn't hurt to look!

This fantastic property was built in 2014 and features 24-foot ceilings, European period fixtures, custom millwork and cabinetry throughout, marble everywhere, and even heated floors on the first floor. Of course, it comes complete with an opulent chef's kitchen and ridiculous butler's pantry, an outdoor kitchen, a cocktail pool, a personal spa with both hot and wet saunas, and a three-car garage.

If you're thinking this home is 'extra,' it absolutely is! They didn't miss a trick with this property. The mansion boasts a 15 person home theater and is wired for sound inside and out. It also has Control-4 Smart Home Automation which I had to look up... They say it's like having Alexa built into your walls. Pair that with the security and sprinkler systems, the many balconies, and the gorgeous courtyard, and it's a thoughtful blend of old-world stylings meeting the latest in technology.

If you want to make this French Provencial Metairie Club Garden masterpiece your home, contact Shaun McCarthy with BHHS - United Properties. Let's take a look, shall we?

Delete Your Pintrest Board Now. Check out Louisiana's Most Expensive Home for Sale!

Live in the Lap of Luxury in this Breathtaking Black Bayou Home

Million Dollar Home for Sale on Cross Lake See pictures of a million-dollar home that's being offered for sale on beautiful Cross Lake in Shreveport, LA.

This Property for Sale in Minden is Hunter, Fisher, and Horse Lovers Dream!