The Louisiana music scene and admirers worldwide are in shock as they mourn the untimely death of Grammy-nominated musician and writer, Dege Legg, known professionally as Brother Dege. The Lafayette artist celebrated for his distinctive blend of Southern-swamp-psych-rock and neo-blues, passed away at the age of 56. His music, particularly the track "Too Old to Die Young" from the album "Folk Songs of the American Longhair," gained widespread acclaim after being featured in Quentin Tarantino's "Django Unchained."

Legg's journey into the heart of the music industry was as unconventional as his sound. With a BA in philosophy, he supported his artistic endeavors through various jobs, from cab driving and dishwashing to journalism and manual labor. His experiences fueled his creativity, culminating in the publication of his fourth book, "Cablog: Diary of a Cabdriver," which offered a glimpse into his life and the intriguing characters he encountered.

Beyond his music, Legg was deeply admired for his humility, kindness, and dedication. Fellow musicians and friends highlighted his zero ego, strategic focus, and genuine interest in others. "Your music sounded like you, which made it true. Your legacy will live on through your music, your incredible literature, and how wonderful you made others feel," shared Lafayette musician Eric Adcock.

Tributes from those who knew him reflect the profound impact Legg had on their lives. Julian Primeaux referred to Brother Dege as a "vessel" and a "North Star" who served others during his time here on Earth.

Lafayette photographer Paul Kieu remembered Legg for his storytelling and never too self-aggrandizing demeanor, noting, "I wish every town and every scene had a Dege Legg, but I’m not sure if they do."

The local band Sweet Cecilia shared a poignant memory of performing alongside Legg, "One of the best nights was when Sweet Cecilia and Bonsoir Catin hopped on stage and shouted and sang in unison and harmony with the Brethren."

Many more tributes continue to pour in, showing the collective grief felt in his absence.

As the music community, in south Louisiana and beyond, continues to process this profound loss, Legg's forthcoming album, "Aurora," will certainly serve as a reminder of his ever-evolving artistry.

His influence extended beyond music to his writings and his ability to connect with others on a personal level. Tributes from across the spectrum, from musicians to meteorologists, paint a picture of a man whose artistry was matched only by his character.

As the music world pauses to honor a true artist, Brother Dege's spirit will live on through his stories and his music, leaving a legacy that will continue to inspire.

Arrangements have yet to be set to our knowledge, but we will certainly make an update when the time comes. In the meantime, our deepest condolences go out to the friends, family, and loved ones of the one-and-only Brother Dege.