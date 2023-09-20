Lafayette, LA (KPEL News)-- The Louisiana National Guard's 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team "Wolfhound" Company based in Lafayette welcomed a new commander earlier this week.

Capt Martin accepts command from Col Lloyd of HHC 256th Infantry Brigade (courtesy Louisiana National Guard)

Captain William A. Martin III assumed command of the Louisiana National Guard's Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (dubbed "Wolfhound") from Captain Gregory W. Davis during a ceremony at the Lafayette armory on September 16th. Colonel Jonathan Lloyd, brigade commander of the 256th IBCT, presided over the installation.

“I’ve got full trust and confidence that Captain Martin is just the right officer to now lead the HHC,” said Lloyd during the ceremony.

Capt Martin installed as commander of Louisiana National Guard's HHC 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (courtesy Louisiana National Guard)

Martin took part in multiple brigade exercises and responded to multiple natural disasters to include Hurricane Laura and the COVID-19 pandemic before deploying overseas in support of Operation Inherent Resolve in 2021. Before assuming command of HHC 256 IBCT, he was the logistics officer and will continue in that capacity while also serving as the HHC 256th IBCT company commander.

“It is with great pride and humility that I stand before you today, ready to assume the responsibility of leading this unit into the future. To the Soldiers, know that I’m here to serve you. Each of you play a vital role in our collective success, and it is my duty to ensure your well-being, professional growth and readiness. I promise you my best efforts,” said Martin.

Louisiana National Guard "Wolfhound" Company 25th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (courtesy Louisiana National Guard)

In addition to overseas deployments, the company has been activated to support emergency operations to include Hurricanes Katrina, Rita, Gustav, Harvey, Laura, COVID-19 testing sites and multiple major flood events that ravaged Louisiana in 2016.

