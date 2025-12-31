Highlights

Louisiana’s “Gulf to Gumbo” float features a giant pelican chef, airs live at 10 AM Central on ABC, NBC

Sugar Bowl College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at 7 PM: Georgia vs. Ole Miss

State offices closed Wednesday and Thursday (proclaimed holidays Dec. 31 and Jan. 2)

Addis native John Foster performs as mid-parade entertainment at the Rose Parade

Fifth straight year that Louisiana has won an award for its Rose Parade float

Everything Happening in Louisiana on New Year’s Day 2026

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — Louisiana gets national attention twice on New Year’s Day 2026. The state’s fifth Rose Parade appearance airs at 10 AM, showcasing Louisiana cuisine and culture. Then the Sugar Bowl College Football Playoff Quarterfinal brings hundreds of thousands of visitors to New Orleans for the 7 PM kickoff.

Louisiana’s Rose Parade Float

Louisiana’s 2026 Tournament of Roses Parade float rolls down Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena, California, at 10 AM Central Time on Wednesday, January 1. The “Gulf to Gumbo” design celebrates the teamwork behind Louisiana’s signature dish.

According to the Louisiana Office of Tourism, the float features a giant pelican chef stirring gumbo filled with crawfish, shrimp, crab, onions, peppers and other Gulf Coast ingredients. A classic shrimp boat leads the float.

“Louisiana is the perfect match for this year’s Rose Parade theme because teamwork is at the heart of everything we do,” Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser said. “From our shrimpers and fishermen to the chefs who bring our cuisine to life, a great pot of seafood gumbo takes all of us.”

The 137th Rose Parade airs live at 8 AM Pacific Time on ABC, NBC, Univision and Pluto TV.

Float Riders and Louisiana Performers

Rising country singer and American Idol runner-up John Foster provides the mid-parade entertainment for Louisiana’s float. Foster, from Addis, Louisiana, has already made his Grand Ole Opry debut and was invited back for three more performances.

The float carries riders from Louisiana tourism organizations across the state: Explore Houma, the Tangipahoa Parish Convention & Visitors Bureau, Visit The Northshore, Cajun Coast, and the Ascension Parish Tourism Commission.

Louisiana Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain and his wife are among the riders. They’ll help showcase Louisiana products to the parade’s 800,000 spectators along the route and millions watching at home.

Louisiana has won an award for every float since starting in 2022: the Wrigley Legacy Award in 2022, Showmanship Awards in 2023 and 2024, and the Director’s Award for outstanding artistic design in 2025.

Tourism officials say last year’s participation generated media coverage worth over $50 million.

Sugar Bowl: Georgia vs. Ole Miss

The 2026 Allstate Sugar Bowl is a College Football Playoff Quarterfinal featuring the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs against the No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels at Caesars Superdome. Kickoff is at 7 PM Central on ESPN.

The Sugar Bowl Committee says this is the first all-SEC Sugar Bowl matchup in 60 years. The 92nd annual game is Georgia’s 13th Sugar Bowl appearance and Ole Miss’s 11th.

Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding is from Hammond, Louisiana. Several Rebels players have New Orleans area connections, including running back Logan Diggs from Rummel High School and linebacker Andrew Jones from John Ehret High School.

“We’ve got a lot of guys from Louisiana and south Mississippi, Mobile area and all of that,” Golding said after Ole Miss’s first-round playoff victory.

The game is a rematch from the regular season, when Georgia beat Ole Miss 43-35 on October 18 in Athens.

Schedule and State Office Closures

The Rose Parade airs at 10 AM Central Time on Wednesday, January 1. Louisiana residents can watch on ABC, NBC or other broadcast networks.

The Sugar Bowl New Year’s Eve Parade rolls through the French Quarter on Tuesday, December 31 at 2 PM. The parade features marching bands, floats and dance groups.

State government offices are closed Wednesday, January 1 for the New Year’s Day legal holiday and Thursday, January 2 as a proclaimed holiday under Governor Jeff Landry’s executive order. Offices reopen Friday, January 3.

What’s Coming Up

The Sugar Bowl winner advances to the College Football Playoff Semifinal. New Orleans continues hosting major events through early 2026. Mardi Gras season begins January 6 on Twelfth Night and runs through Fat Tuesday on February 17.

Super Bowl LIX is February 9, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.