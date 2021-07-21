For the third straight day, Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football is featured on an Award Watch List.

Monday, safety Bralen Trahan was nominated for the Bednarik Award, while quarterback Levi Lewis was nominated for the Maxwell Award.

Yesterday, Lewis landed a spot on the Davey O'Brien Award watch list.

Today, running back and return specialist Chris Smith has been named to the Doak Walker Award Preseason Watch List, the PwC SMU Athletic Forum announced.

Smith, a 1st-Team All-American last year as a kick returner, was named a first-team Preseason All-Sun Belt selection yesterday at return specialist and is expected to step into the starting running back position in 2021.

Last year, he was part of a three running back unit that featured San Francisco 49er Elijah Mitchell and Las Vegas Raider Trey Ragas.

Both Mitchell and Ragas were members of the Doak Walker Award watch list last year and in 2019.

The Doak Walker Award is given after the season to the best running back in college football who is also in good academic standing and on schedule to graduate.

