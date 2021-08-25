Ragin’ Cajun OL O’Cyrus Torrence Named One of ESPN’s Top 100 Players

Louisiana's Ragin' Cajun football team continues to receive plenty of preseason attention.

Sophomore offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence cracked ESPN's list of the top 100 players in college football heading into 2021.

Torrence has started all but one game for coach Billy Napier since arriving on campus, and in 2019 became Louisiana's first true freshman offensive lineman to start since 2004. At 6-foot-5 and 322 pounds, Torrence anchors a line that last year ranked in the top seven nationally in fewest sacks and tackles for loss allowed. College Football's Top 100 Players - ESPN

Torrence is ranked #100 on ESPN's list and is the only offensive lineman from a Group of 5 program.

ESPN lists Torrence at 322 pounds, but Louisiana has him at 332 pounds, making him the biggest player on the team, along with defensive tackle Tayland "Big Sauce" Humphrey.

Torrence has played guard in his first two seasons but could spend time at tackle in 2021.

Versatility is a plus, and if Louisiana runs into an injury issue that causes potential depth issues on the offensive line, Torrence can play on the inside or outside.

"It’s just good to know multiple positions," Torrence said last week. "It’s a long season."

Torrence's preseason accolades aren't new.

Back in June, he was named a 3rd team preseason All-American by PFF, along with teammates Chris Smith and Bralen Trahan.

The #23 Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football team begins their season on Saturday, Sept. 4, at #19 Texas. Kickoff in Austin is slated for 3:30 p.m.

Listen to Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football broadcasts all season on ESPN1420, ESPN1420.com, and the ESPN1420 app.

