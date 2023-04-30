This Sunday's morning rubber match between Louisiana and Coastal Carolina was epic, even if the ending was not what fans hoped for. After 11 innings, the Cajuns fell short to the tune of 3-2 following a sacrifice fly.

The marathon included some of the best pitching from either team this season. David Christie gave the Cajuns six excellent innings giving up only two hits and a lone run.

Unfortunately, reliever Blake Marshall gave up a solo homer to Nick Lucky, which got the Cajuns into extras for the first time this season.

Coastal's relief specialist Teddy Sharkey kept the Cajuns off the board and the Chanticleers' ever-dangerous batting order managed to bring home the winning run.

The Cajuns fall to 11-10 in the conference and they'll have a lot of work to do to secure a comfortable seeding in the Sun Belt Tournament.

They'll face the Warhawks of UL-Monroe next weekend, and you can hear all the action on KPEL 96.5 FM.

