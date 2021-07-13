Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Pitcher Spencer Arrighetti Drafted By Houston Astros – Shares Emotional Moment To Social Media

Former pitcher for the Ragin' Cajuns Baseball team, Spencer Arrighetti, has been taken #178 overall by the Houston Astros in this year's MLB Draft. A social media post shows the emotional moment between the former Cajun and his loved ones as he got the call from Houston.

Photo by Benjamin R. Massey/UL Athletics

Check out the post from @szarrighetti on Instagram below.

With Arrighetti captioning the post, "So unbelievably excited to begin this next chapter in my hometown... #gostros", is seems as though the Cajuns pitcher has made his decision to end his collegiate career and advance to the professional level.

See the announcement from @RaginCajunsBSB via Twitter below.

The Astros took Arrighetti in the 6th round of the 2021 MLB Draft and it looks like he will be signing with the team rather than spending more time in Lafayette with the Ragin' Cajuns.

Arrighetti could have decided to return to The Tigue to continue his time with the Ragin' Cajuns baseball team, but being from Katy, Texas - it seems as though this is an opportunity he cannot pass up.

As a Ragin' Cajun, Arrighetti emerged as a fiery competitor throughout the past season and was becoming a fan-favorite. He will surely be missed by Coach Matt Deggs and the rest of the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns baseball team.

Best of luck in your professional career, Mr. Arrighetti!

