Louisiana Residents Outline What Not to Put in Your Crawfish Boil

Crawfish season is here and soon many will be hosting crawfish boils with family and friends.

Look, we've all attended crawfish boils at some point in our life and we've all seen various things thrown into the pot.

For example, I was once at a crawfish boil in New Orleans and when I saw family putting orange slices into the boil I was confused.

So, recently I took to Facebook and asked what you should NEVER put into a crawfish pot, while the boil is underway, and I was shocked to see what some people incorporate into their crawfish boil.

Here's a list of things some say that you should NEVER put into the pot while boiling crawfish. Check out the list and let me know if you agree or disagree with any of the mentioned items below.