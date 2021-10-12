Louisiana School Board Association Condemns Biden’s Actions

The Louisiana School Board Association (LSBA) has released a statement condemning President Biden's move to mobilize the FBI against parents.

Photo by Sincerely Media on Unsplash

School board meetings across the country have been quite heated lately with many parents objecting to schools teaching critical race theory and enforcing mask mandates.

Get our free mobile app

The Louisiana and Virginia School Board Associations have released statements saying they were not consulted when the National School Board Association (NSBA) sent a letter to the Biden Administration for federal enforcement help in dealing with angry parents at school board meetings across the country.

The NSBA's ask for help led the Biden Administration and the Department of Justice to launch a coordinated campaign to intimidate parents by labeling them domestic terrorists if they voiced their concerns at public meetings opposing the rules and actions of their local school boards.

The LSBA went on to say that local school boards across the country “should encourage and make every effort to enhance public participation and engagement during school board meetings.” They also added, "there are times when discourse may be challenging to navigate but open discourse is a necessary course to chart in public service."

Via Reuters YouTube

The Louisiana School Board Association is now questioning its membership in the NSBA. They said they're not the only state holding meetings to evaluate their relationship with the National School Board Association.

For more on this story, click here.