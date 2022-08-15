Louisiana School Makes ESPN’s List of Worst Football Teams

An ESPN computer program has analyzed the data and based on its programming has determined that one of the five worst college football teams in the nation is a Louisiana school. Now, that's a tough pill to swallow from a state that has a long and storied tradition of putting winners on the gridiron.

YouTube/The Advocate YouTube/The Advocate loading...

Folks in Lafayette will be really quick to tell you that the nation's longest Division One College Football win streak belongs to the Ragin Cajuns of the University of Louisiana. Folks in Baton Rouge will be quick to remind you that their school is just a few seasons removed from having not only an undefeated season but a Heisman Trophy winner and a National Championship.

Photo Credit: Twitter/UL Football Photo Credit: Twitter/UL Football loading...

Granted the Tigers of LSU are in the Top 10 of the current ESPN Power Rankings and the Ragin Cajuns are considered a midpack team this year. The ESPN computer projects UL's record will be about 8 wins and four losses this year. Meanwhile, the computer doesn't think LSU will have an easier time of it in the SEC, they're projected record is about 7 and 4.

So, needless to say, neither one of those teams is close to the bottom of the NCAA football barrel. If you want the bottom of the barrel you have to go to New Mexico where both the New Mexico Lobos and the New Mexico State Aggies find themselves in ESPN's bottom five. The Aggies are expected to be the worst college football team in the nation but the Lobos are just five places behind them.

In between the two New Mexico Schools, you'll find UConn and UMass, not big surprises since both of those institutions seem to have more success in basketball but the one Louisiana contribution to the list is a member of the SunBelt Conference and yes, we are speaking of the University of Louisiana at Monroe Warhawks.

The Warhawks are noted on the ESPN ranking as the fourth worst team in all of the college football landscape. The ESPN computer projects the Warhawks will win about two or maybe three games this year compared to about nine losses.

When you consider the Warhawks open against Texas and in their third game face Alabama and in the fourth game meet the Cajuns you can see why enthusiasm for a winning season, much less a bowl game just isn't happening in Monroe this year.

The speculation seems to be that if ULM is to win two games those wins might be against Nicholls in Week 2 or against Arkansas State on October 1st or South Alabama on October 15th. Other than those three contests, the Warhawks looked prime to deliver exactly what ESPN's computer is predicting.

@SideAction via Twitter @SideAction via Twitter loading...

Couldn't happen to a nicer to team if you ask us. But we are at least empathetic. Here's something just for your Warhawk fans to refer back to this football season.