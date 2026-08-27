(KPEL News) - Get ready to go tax-free for the first weekend in September, as Louisiana's annual Second Amendment Weekend Sales Tax Holiday will allow us to buy a plethora of items without having to pay the local and state sales tax.

Louisiana's Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday Dates

Whether you love to hunt ducks, deer, or doves, if you've had your eye on a new gun or other hunting equipment, the weekend to save is Friday, September 4 through Sunday, September 6.

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Ammunition and Some Tools Are Tax Exempt During Louisiana 2nd Amendment Day

If you want to stock up on ammunition or tools that are specifically manufactured for hunters, that weekend is the time to save a little money.

The state of Louisiana has close to half a million hunters of various game, with deer hunters being the most prevalent in terms of licensees, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Firearms, Accessories Will Be Tax Exempt for 2nd Amendment Holiday

Anyone who purchases these items gets the break in local and state taxes, so if you have a hunter in your life, you'll save some on the purchase of firearms, firearm cases, and accessories.

READ MORE: LDWF OPENS FIRST-EVER WHISTLING DUCK SEASON FOR LOUISIANA HUNTERS THIS OCTOBER

Items Eligible for Tax Break During 2nd Amendment Holiday

Multiple types of items are eligible for sales tax savings, but some items won't get the discount. Tax-exempt items include the following:

Archery items such as bows, crossbows, arrows, quivers, shafts, cases, and other archery accessories;

Accessories designed for hunting;

Apparel including safety gear, camouflage clothing, jackets, hats, gloves, mittens, face masks, and thermal underwear manufactured and marketed as being primarily for wear or use while hunting;

Hunting shoes or boots designed for hunting;

Bags to carry game or hunting gear;

Tools manufactured and marketed as being primarily for use in hunting;

Firearm cases and accessories;

Pirogues;

Range finders;

Knives manufactured and marketed as being primarily for use in hunting. This excludes the purchase of knives by an individual for household, business, or other recreational uses;

Decoys;

Tree stands and blinds;

Chairs to be used for hunting. This excludes an individual’s purchase of chairs or other furniture for household, business, or other recreational uses;

Optics, such as rifle scopes, and impact-resistant glasses for shooting, and binoculars if purchased to be used for hunting;

Hearing protection gear and enhancements;

Holsters, belts that are manufactured and marketed as being primarily for use in hunting, and slings; and

Miscellaneous gear manufactured and marketed as being primarily for use in hunting. This includes other hunting-related gear or supplies not previously listed, including deer corn.

Items Not Eligible for Tax Break During 2nd Amendment Holiday

Items that will not be eligible for the tax exemption are the following:

Sale of animals used while hunting, such as dogs;

Animal feed for domesticated animals;

Sales or purchases of toys or off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles;

Golf carts, go-carts, dirt bikes, mini-bikes, motorcycles, tractors, motor vehicles which may be legally driven on the streets and highways of Louisiana;

Heavy equipment such as cranes, forklifts, backhoes, and bulldozers; or

Float tubes and vessels, such as airboats.

Another important point is that the tax break applies only to individuals buying items. The tax exemption doesn't apply to business items or any commercial purchases.