Louisiana Senate Debate Is Scrapped – But Why?

A planned debate featuring the candidates running for U.S. Senate from Louisiana is scrapped. The Council for A Better Louisiana was hoping to put on this event on October 20th, but now it's canceled.

Incumbent Republican Senator John Kennedy would have faced off against his Democrat challengers Luke Mixon and Gary Chambers. But no deal has been reached to get all 3 men on a stage at the same time.

CABL President Barry Erwin tells the Louisiana Radio Network Kennedy’s campaign would not agree to a date for the debate. The Senator's election team said his schedule was uncertain. Erwin says he is disappointed this face to face live discussion will not take place.

Erwin says organizers set this date up several weeks ago and it is very disappointing. He adds you really can not have an effective debate and discussion of the issues when the incumbent does not attend, so they decided to cancel the debate.

Erwin says he is still hopeful the candidates will come to an agreement on a new date before the November 8th election.

I'm hopeful even though we have had to cancel our debate that Senator Kennedy and the other candidates will be able to get together in some other forum so voters will have a chance to see what they have to say.

Erwin says bringing a live debate to the people gives voters a chance to see the candidates really discuss the issues with spontaneous, unrehearsed answers to questions the voters want to ask. But he says more and more political candidates are reluctant to take part in these live events where they have little or not control over the issues being discussed.

