Louisiana Sets New Record for Gas Prices

Wednesday, March 9th, will go down as a record-setting day for the state of Louisiana.

And not in a good way.

According to AAA, the statewide average for a gallon of regular gasoline is $4.04 today. That's about 3 cents higher than the previous record set in 2008 when the price last reached the $4 mark. That was when the country was entering a recession.

The $4.04 mark is ten cents higher than a week ago and 62 cents more than a month ago.

U.S. Skies and Roads Busy Ahead Of Memorial Day Weekend (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) loading...

And, it looks like we might be seeing some more record-setting days ahead.

"Unfortunately, just looking at the horizon, it doesn't look like the we are going to stop here and that prices are going to continue to climb," says AAA Fuel Analyst Don Redman to Louisiana Radio Network.

But U.S. Senator Ted Cruz says President Biden is lying.

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) loading...

In an interview on CNBC, Cruz listed the policies pursued by the Biden Administration that he believes led to higher gas prices prior to the Russian invasion:

Biden's opposition to the Keystone pipeline

The freezing of federal oil leases

The shutting down of drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge

In the interview, Cruz also spoke about legislation he is sponsoring that he believes will help the U.S. get closer to energy independence.

"It really is striking, in 2019 the United States became a net energy exporter, we are an oil and gas superpower, and yet under Joe Biden last year, for the first time since then America stopped being a net energy exporter, as our production went down," Cruz said in the interview.

