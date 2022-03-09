Gas prices are at an all-time high in the United States and many are struggling to put fuel in their vehicle.

Well, President Biden was recently asked by a reporter what he plans to do about the rising gas prices in the country and he said, "Can't do much right now."

The President would go on to tell the reporter that Russia is to blame for the current spike in gas prices.

As part of sanctions levied upon Russia after invading Ukraine, President Biden has announced that the U.S. will no longer import oil from Russia.

The average price of gasoline is over $4 in the country and as President Biden states below, the prices will continue to go up, sadly.

As you may expect, many are not happy with Biden's response to the rising prices at the pump.

Here are just a few responses to President Biden's answer from above.

