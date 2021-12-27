Louisiana Shows Large COVID-19 Spike Following Holiday Week

Sadly, our state is showing a large spike in COVID-19 cases.

You know, I really thought that we would be done with this by now. Here we are, within the last week of 2021, and we're sharing daunting news regarding covid-19 in Louisiana. There's no doubt about it, we as a state have done exceptionally well when it comes to battling COVID-19. Our state was one of the worst for the better part of a year when it comes to going head-to-head with the pandemic

Hpwever, we rebounded nicely and showed dramatic improvement over the course of 2021. Now, and i think I speak for all of us, it just doesn't feel like COVID-19 is a threat to us these days. Sadly, even after all of our hard work, we're right back into the thick of it, facing numbers that are on the rise and borderline startling.

The state reported an alarming number of 12,164 new COVID cases over the holiday weekend.

Granted, it's always expected that sickness in general will rise during the winter seasons especially during special holidays where people are getting together left and right. Still, over 10,000 new cases sprouting up over the course of a week, it's a little alarming.

Tulane Epidemiologist Dr. Susan Hassig, says, "It is not by, in any way an accurate number of how many people are actually infected, absolutely. And I think that’s something we need to keep in mind most clearly."

That quote, to me, was troubling in and of itself. What she is essentially saying is that that's over 10,000 confirmed cases, but that number does not reflect those who used stay-at-home tests and tested positive.

So, what does this mean for us? It means that we're not out of the woods yet, as sad as that is to come to grips with.

