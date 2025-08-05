Starting January 15, Louisiana residents who use SNAP benefits will no longer be able to purchase soda, candy, or energy drinks with their benefits. Governor Jeff Landry announced the change after receiving a federal waiver from U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, calling the move part of the “Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA) initiative led by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

“Gone are the days of taxpayers subsidizing unhealthy lifestyles and eating habits,” Landry said in a social media post.

State officials argue that removing sugary drinks and candy will promote healthier choices and reduce long-term health issues in Louisiana, which has some of the nation’s highest rates of diabetes and obesity.

Part of the MAHA Movement

The decision follows Act 463, Louisiana’s recent health-focused legislation that bans certain dyes and additives in school food starting in 2028. While the original bill considered restricting SNAP purchases, it was removed during legislative debate.

Landry pursued the change independently with federal approval, touting Louisiana as a leader in the MAHA movement.

Louisiana is now one of six states granted a waiver to block sugary snacks and drinks from SNAP purchases.

Residents Divided on the Ban

The change has sparked intense debate online. Some Louisiana residents applauded the decision, arguing taxpayers shouldn’t fund junk food purchases.

Others blasted it as government overreach that punishes low-income families.

Popular Facebook reactions included:

“Every kid deserves a candy bar once in a while.”

“So MAHA means Make America Hungry Again?”

“Focus on insurance and housing, not snacks.”

Some even raised practical questions, asking whether birthday cakes, school party snacks, or Starbucks drinks would be included under the new rules.

What Happens Next

The new SNAP restrictions will take effect January 15, and retailers will have to update their systems to block the banned items at checkout. Louisiana officials say the move is about long-term health, but critics remain skeptical that it will meaningfully improve nutrition without also making fresh, healthy food more affordable.

Read more here in the full report from The Advocate.