ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - A New Iberia man dies only days before Christmas as a left curve on Louisiana Highway 347 in St. Martin Parish took his life Thursday afternoon.

Louisiana State Police say they received the call shortly before 2:00 p.m. on December 21st that a man crashed a car north on LA 347 about two miles north of LA 96. Troopers say 59-year-old Douglas Reese Adams, despite being restrained, was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Martin Parish Coroner's Office after his car struck a tree and fell into a ditch after he ran off the road.

A standard toxicology sample was submitted for analysis, and this crash remains under investigation.

Troop I has investigated 54 fatal crashes resulting in 59 fatalities in 2023.

