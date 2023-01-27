Louisiana State Police to Conduct Impaired Driving Checkpoint in Iberia Parish
NEW IBERIA, La. (KPEL News) - In their efforts to make driving on the roadways as safe as possible, Louisiana State Police will be conducting an impaired driving checkpoint at an undisclosed location in Iberia Parish.
"Our mission is to detect and arrest impaired drivers before they cause injury or death to themselves or others," says a press release issued by Troop I spokesman Thomas Gossen.
Trooper Thomas Gossen points out a sobering stat from fatal crashes in 2022: nearly half of them investigated statewide involved impaired drivers. Substances such as alcohol, prescription drugs, and other drugs can do four things that can severely impact your driving:
- Impair visual ability
- Alter sense of time and space
- Impair fine motor skills needed to operate a motor vehicle
- Decrease reaction times
If you feel different, you drive differently," says the press release. "Motorists are encouraged to either designate a sober driver before driving to any place where alcohol will be consumed or utilize an alternate ride home such as a rideshare app or taxi. Passengers should also never get into a vehicle with an impaired driver.
The impaired driving checkpoint, in partnership with the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office and with assistance from Lafayette Police, is scheduled for Thursday, February 2nd, as troopers will be out at the undisclosed location from approximately 8:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m.
To report impaired drivers, motorists should dial *LSP (*577) to reach the nearest Louisiana State Police troop location or dial 911 to contact local law enforcement.