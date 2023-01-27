NEW IBERIA, La. (KPEL News) - In their efforts to make driving on the roadways as safe as possible, Louisiana State Police will be conducting an impaired driving checkpoint at an undisclosed location in Iberia Parish.

"Our mission is to detect and arrest impaired drivers before they cause injury or death to themselves or others," says a press release issued by Troop I spokesman Thomas Gossen.

Louisiana State Police Car Photo courtesy of LSP loading...

Trooper Thomas Gossen points out a sobering stat from fatal crashes in 2022: nearly half of them investigated statewide involved impaired drivers. Substances such as alcohol, prescription drugs, and other drugs can do four things that can severely impact your driving:

Impair visual ability

Alter sense of time and space

Impair fine motor skills needed to operate a motor vehicle

Decrease reaction times

If you feel different, you drive differently," says the press release. "Motorists are encouraged to either designate a sober driver before driving to any place where alcohol will be consumed or utilize an alternate ride home such as a rideshare app or taxi. Passengers should also never get into a vehicle with an impaired driver.

The impaired driving checkpoint, in partnership with the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office and with assistance from Lafayette Police, is scheduled for Thursday, February 2nd, as troopers will be out at the undisclosed location from approximately 8:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m.

To report impaired drivers, motorists should dial *LSP (*577) to reach the nearest Louisiana State Police troop location or dial 911 to contact local law enforcement.

10 Most Famous People from Iberia Parish Iberia Parish has a population just under 70,000 as of the 2020 census. There is a lot of great history in this area and picking only 10 notable individuals from this culturally rich area was very tough. Nonetheless, here are the people who think are most famous in the parish.

10 Tips To Safely Drive Through School Zones In Lafayette