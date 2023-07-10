Louisiana State Trooper Shares Excellent Home Security Tip

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Violence, crime, and chaos. These are things that Louisiana State Troopers react to, protect us from, and work to prevent every day.

Louisiana State Police Car Photo courtesy of LSP loading...

Trooper Thomas Gossen is one of the good guys who makes it his mission to serve and protect people. As my friend and broadcast partner, Ian Auzenne, says "He's good people." Thomas is truly passionate about not only protecting people but also in helping them be prepared and armed with great information that may come in handy for them down the line.

He has informed you before about how changing the size of your tires can lead to speeding tickets and a common practice done by drivers during storms actually being illegal. And, now, he's back with some more great information.

Burglar, Facebook via St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office Burglar, Facebook via St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office loading...

This time Gossen focuses on home security with a great tip on how to keep you, your family, and your valuables safe from burglars.

A good home security tip, especially for apartment renters, that you may have never thought about: Most contractors install the plates with the supplied screws, which are only a half inch long and come out with one kick by a burglar. Instead, install 4 inch screws in their place that go through the door frame and into the framing of the house. They can kick for a long time before they get tired! You can see in the picture the screw in his hand is the screw supplied with the door hardware. Making a burglar make a bunch of noise and be foiled in their initial plan can not only give you time to arm yourself but they (the burglar) will most likely move on to an easier target.

There you go! Just change those 1/2-inch screws to 4-inch screws and that will make it much more difficult for someone to break into your home.