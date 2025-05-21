Louisiana 6th Grade Teacher Arrested After Dropping Baggie of Cocaine at School

ST.JAMES PARISH, LA. (KPEL) — Louisiana authorities arrested a middle school teacher after being caught with cocaine on campus Tuesday.

Police responded to a call around 10:45, reporting that they had found the plastic bag containing white powder in the hallway of a Lutcher school.

According to the St. James Parish Sheriff's Office, Michael Granier, of Thibodeaux, Louisiana, dropped a small bag of cocaine in the hallway of Cypress Grove Montessori School, where he teaches 6th-grade math.

The Incident Was Caught On Camera

After watching surveillance footage, they confirmed that the 42-year-old did appear to drop a baggie containing white powder accidentally.

Once law enforcement tested the powder, their suspicions of the white powder being cocaine were also confirmed.

Following the test, deputies with the St. James Parish Sheriff's Office conducted a search of Granier's vehicle. WBRZ reported that deputies found another baggie of what ended up also testing positive for cocaine.

The 6th Grade math teacher was arrested and booked for possession of cocaine and for violating the controlled substance law.

