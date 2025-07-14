SHREVEPORT, LA (KPEL) — The Shreveport Police Department warns of the dangers of domestic abuse after a recent shocking arrest of a teenager.

On Sunday, officers with the Shreveport Police Department responded to a reported stabbing at a home around 9:30 in the morning.

Police officers arrived at the residence located in the 2500 block of Hollywood Avenue, where the alleged stabbing occurred, and spoke to the victim.

The victim told officers that her 19-year-old daughter, Trista Schroeder, stabbed her in front of her 1-year-old while she was driving near the intersection of Hollywood and Hearne avenues.

The victim told police that her daughter pulled out a pocketknife and stabbed her multiple times in her right arm before striking her in the face several times.

After the incident, the 19-year-old took off with her 1-year-old sibling, who, according to police, was returned safely to the victim.

The pocketknife allegedly used to stab her mother was found on the teen when police arrested her.

Domestic violence isn’t just harmful — it’s dangerous and criminal. If you or someone you know needs help, reach out. Let’s break the cycle.

Her daughter was taken into custody and booked at the Shreveport City Jail for the following:

Domestic Abuse Battery with a Dangerous Weapon

Simple Kidnapping

Domestic Abuse Battery with Child Endangerment

