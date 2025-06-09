Louisiana Toddler Found With Cord Marks Leads to Two Arrests

SHREVEPORT,LA (KPEL) — The Shreveport Police Department responded to a heartbreaking call involving a 2-year-old child.

Child Found With Bruises and Cuts in Louisiana Home

On Sunday, after 2 pm, officers arrived at a home in the 200 block of Boulevard Street in the Highland/Stoner Hill area, where they discovered a child with serious bruising and wounds on their back, face, and thighs.

They immediately launched an investigation based on the severity of the situation, according to KSLA.

Police reported that the 2-year-old child was bruised and had eight long marks on their back from being hit with a cord, even breaking the skin in several places.

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services joined the Shreveport Police Department on the scene to aid in the investigation.

Two Women Arrested For Cruelty to a Juvenile

Patricia Jackson and Larisha Coleman were both arrested and charged with cruelty to a juvenile.

KSLA reported that the victim and an infant sibling were put into temporary foster care while the police continue their investigation.

