Police in Slidell have released body-worn camera footage showing the arrest of a man accused of groping a 13-year-old girl at a hotel swimming pool.

According to Interim Police Chief Daniel Seuzeneau, the incident happened Sunday night and quickly escalated into a disturbance that prompted an emergency response.

Authorities identified the suspect as 55-year-old Josh Polsky. Police say he faces multiple charges including indecent behavior with a juvenile, disturbing the peace, resisting an officer and simple battery.

Officers Responded Within Minutes

Chief Seuzeneau said officers arrived on the scene within six minutes of the call. Police located the suspect shortly after, and say he attempted to run before being taken into custody.

Officers approached from multiple directions and were able to apprehend him without further incident.

Seuzeneau also noted that the suspect has a criminal record spanning 12 different states.

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Community Reacts To Arrest Video

The release of the video quickly sparked strong reactions across social media, with many praising the swift police response and the victim’s courage.

“Good job to the 13-year-old who spoke up,” one commenter wrote.

Others applauded the department’s transparency, with one person saying the footage shows “how fast the event escalated.”

Some comments also raised concerns about the suspect’s prior criminal history and questioned how he remained free.

Focus On Victim Support And Safety

Many community members expressed support for the young victim and emphasized the importance of speaking up in situations like this.

Police have not released additional details about the victim but say the case remains under investigation.

Authorities are encouraging anyone with additional information to come forward as the legal process moves forward.