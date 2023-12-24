Louisiana Travel Warning; This Buc-ee’s No Longer Worth a Stop

Buc-ee's Is A Must Stop During Any Road Trip.

There isn't a better feeling than being on a trip and knowing there is the sweet relief of Buc-ee's on the horizon. A clean restroom and a giant building filled with the best snacks you can think of. Truly Buc-ee's is the best part of a road trip.

Not All Buc-ees are Worth a Stop.

I found this out the hard way. Although I will always be a hardcore Buc-ee's fan I had one of the worst experiences at this Buc-ee's. It seemed like everyone that was beach bound decided to make a stop at Buc-ee's.

The Buc-ee's in Robertsdale, Alabama is Known as the "Beach Express".

There is nothing express about this experience. We added another hour and a half to our trip back to Shreveport. Not only was the line to enter the restroom complete havoc, but we ended up trapped in the parking lot for 45 minutes. My average trip to a Buc-ee's is maybe 30 minutes at the most. This was supposed to be a quick bathroom break and filling up the truck.

If You Can Add An Extra Couple of Hours to Your Trip Stop Here.

There was a point where people were getting out of vehicles to direct traffic. We were convinced that we were going to be stuck in a Buc-ee's parking lot for the rest of the day. Where did all of these cars and people come from? If you're eager to get back home and you are okay with a mediocre bathroom and you're not crazy about snacks just stop at any gas station.

This Buc-ee's is located at 20403 Co Rd 68, Robertsdale, AL 36567.

