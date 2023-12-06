Vidalia, LA (KPEL News) - A distraught and injured woman stumbled into a pharmacy in Vidalia, Louisiana, on December 1 looking for assistance asking for help. She told authorities had been kidnapped and violently beaten. According to the Concordia Parish Sheriff's Department,

She had injuries to her face and her neck. And she stated that she had escaped from a nearby residence after being held against her will the night before.

The disturbing sequence of events began when the victim says she was in a house when eight people entered without permission. They began kicking, beating, and strangling her.

The victim also reported that the suspects slathered her in Vick's Vapor Rub and sprayed her with pepper spray before moving her to a nearby residence.

She was able to escape the next afternoon and make her way to the pharmacy where she asked for help and reported the crime.

Authorities ensured she was treated for injuries on her face and took her to a safe place. Her identity isn't being released. They obtained search warrants for the residences and found narcotics.

Seven people have been arrested and booked on the following charges:

Curtis Martin, 43 Vidalia, LA

Home Invasion Second Degree Battery False Imprisonment Possession of Schedule I and II CDS

Dakota Tolbert, 29 Vidalia, LA

CHARGES: Home Invasion Second Degree Battery

Camelia Wilson, 42 Vidalia, LA

CHARGES: Home Invasion Second Degree Battery

Ginger Keith, 42 Ridgecrest, LA

CHARGES: Home Invasion Second Degree Battery

Jamarkus Colenburg, 24 Clayton, LA

CHARGES: Home Invasion Second Degree Battery

Billie Jean Ryan, 25 Vidalia, LA

CHARGES: Home Invasion Second Degree Battery Possession of Schedule I and II CDS

43-year-old Henry Hinkston of Vidalia was captured later.

Deputies are still looking for the eighth person, 23-year-old Dustin Wright.

