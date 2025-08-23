On Friday afternoon, an explosion at Smitty’s Supply in Roseland, LA prompted a mandatory evacuation within a one-mile radius near Highways 51 and 10. The facility, which employs more than 400 people, distributes lubricants and automotive fluids.

The blast sent thick black smoke billowing into the sky, visible for miles, and left a black oily substance mixing with rain across neighboring communities, including Amite.

Highway 51 remains closed at Highway 10 as emergency crews continue their response. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

Officials Address Safety Concerns

Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller said while it’s a “blessing” no lives were lost, officials are working to address potential risks to the environment and residents’ health.

The Louisiana State Police confirmed that multiple agencies, including the DEQ, EPA, and GOHSEP, are monitoring the situation. Air quality checks inside the evacuation zone have not indicated immediate health hazards, but residents are being urged to remain cautious and limit exposure.

Sheriff Daniel Edwards added that patrols will remain in place near the evacuation zone, asking residents for patience as the investigation continues.

Community Reacts as Viral Video Spreads

While the viral video continues to spread across social media, many locals have expressed fear and frustration. Cars, rooftops, and outdoor spaces are now coated in an oily residue, leaving families wondering if it is safe to remain outside.

As one resident put it on Facebook: “We’re laughing at the video, but this is our real life right now. We just want answers.”

Officials say cleanup and recovery will take time, but their top priority remains keeping the community safe.

See the latest here via FOX8.