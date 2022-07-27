Louisiana Worker Accused of Identity Theft Via Drive Thru

A Louisiana worker has been arrested for allegedly stealing customer information while working at the drive-thru window of a fast food restaurant. So far there have been 29 people confirmed as possible victims of identity theft because of an employee's actions.

Here are the latest potential victims as noted by the Sulphur Louisiana Police Department Facebook page. Earlier the Department noted on Facebook that some 20 other individuals could be the victim of identity theft.

Sulphur Police investigating the complaints have traced the genesis of the crime to a drive-thru window employee at a McDonald's Restaurant on Cities Services Highway. It is alleged that Dayshia Nicole Hardy photographed credit and debit cards used at the window to pay for food. It is further alleged that Hardy sold that information.

In a story reported on KPLC a spokesperson for the McDonald's franchisee in Sulphur, Neil Patel, said the Sulphur PD investigation was ongoing and that Barnam Management, the operating company of the franchise was cooperating with investigators.

An earlier story on the KPLC website suggested that there could be as many as 70 or 80 individuals who have had their personal information compromised by the alleged actions of Hardy. The television station's story notes that if you feel you have been a victim of this crime you will want to contact Jeremy Cain, a detective with Sulphur Police. KPLC lists Jeremy's number as 337 527-4598.

If you were a customer at the drive-thru of the Cities Services Highway Mcdonald's in the past few weeks you might want to review your credit card statements and see if there are any transactions listed that you did not make. You might also take this opportunity to see if your credit score has changed or if any new loan requests or credit card applications have been made in your name, that you did not authorize.

The Sulphur Police Department is updating their list of potential victims via Facebook so you might want to check in with them from time to time. Or, better yet, contact detective Cain for assistance and advice on what your best next step might be.

It is possible that some victims of this alleged crime might not live in the Sulphur area as the McDonald's restaurant is situated very near the Cities Services Exit off I-10 and many drive-thru customers could be travellers along I-10.