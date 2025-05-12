LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — If you’re in Louisiana and looking for work this summer, McDonald’s just made a big announcement that could mean thousands of job opportunities.

The fast-food giant is set to hire up to 375,000 workers nationwide – one of its largest hiring pushes in recent years. And with locations all over the state, McDonald’s could be a lifeline for those looking to earn some cash while the economy continues to recover.

Why Is McDonald’s Hiring So Many Workers?

This hiring spree isn’t just about beefing up staff. It’s part of McDonald’s broader strategy to recover from a tough start to 2025. The company recently reported its biggest quarterly sales drop in the U.S. since 2020, with same-store sales falling by 3.6 percent.

Executives blame fewer visits from middle- and low-income diners who are opting to eat at home to cut costs.

At the same time, McDonald’s is moving forward with plans to open 900 new U.S. locations by 2027. That kind of expansion means more staff are needed to keep things running smoothly, especially during the busy summer months when drive-thru traffic typically surges.

What Does This Mean for Job Seekers in Louisiana?

For job seekers in Louisiana, this hiring push could open doors for summer jobs, part-time gigs, or even full-time work. The "Archways to Opportunity" program is another draw – it offers tuition assistance to employees working toward a high school diploma or college degree.

That’s a big incentive for students and young adults looking to make money while also furthering their education.

In Lafayette, Baton Rouge, and New Orleans, McDonald’s locations are already some of the biggest fast-food employers in the state. And with many businesses still struggling to fill entry-level roles, McDonald’s could be one of the more reliable options for those seeking flexible hours and a steady paycheck.

Is There a Political Angle?

McDonald’s hasn’t just been focused on hiring – it’s also been working to stay in the good graces of the Trump administration. The company donated $1 million to Trump’s second inauguration, marking its first inaugural donation in over a decade.

And McDonald’s representatives have met with top officials, including Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer, to discuss key issues like labor regulations and pro-union legislation.

By launching this massive hiring campaign now, McDonald’s is not only addressing its sales slump but also aligning itself with the administration’s focus on economic recovery and job creation. That could be a strategic move, especially as the company pushes to expand its footprint across the U.S.

How to Apply for a Job at McDonald’s

If you’re ready to apply, visit McDonald’s career page to find local job listings in Louisiana. Whether you’re a student looking for part-time work, someone seeking full-time hours, or a parent hoping to earn extra income, McDonald’s could be a strong option for summer employment. Plus, with the "Archways to Opportunity" program, you could even get help paying for school while you work.

In a job market that’s still on shaky ground, McDonald’s latest hiring spree could be a game changer for thousands of workers, including those right here in the Bayou State.