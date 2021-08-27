Louisiana211.org is a website that will have the most up-to-date information about Hurricane Ida relief.

According to the Tweet from Louisiana 211, Hurricane Ida information will be available through the website, by dialing 211, or by sending a text that reads LASHELTER to the number 898-211.

211 is a program that connects callers to available resources 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It is a free service, made possible in part by United Way. This statewide network works with state agencies and officials in your area to provide you with information during times like these.

If you are affected by Hurricane Ida or any other natural disaster, keep this information handy.

We might be a little late along in the timeline for comprehensive preparation for Hurricane Ida, but you do still have time to take some action(s).

Let's hope that we can get through Hurricane Ida unscathed. One way you can avoid having to call 211 or use its services is by making some preparations that might help you eliminate that call altogether. By visiting the Get a Game Plan website, you will find tips and information on what to do before a hurricane or other natural disaster strikes.

It's better to have a plan and not need it than to need a plan and not have one.

Good luck to you and yours during the storm, we hope you and your family remain safe through Hurricane Ida.

