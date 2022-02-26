Louisiana’s 10 Best Mardi Gras Songs of All Time

Mardi Gras is just a few days away. And as the day before Ash Wednesday approaches, one thing is for certain. The festivities will be ramping up every single day and just like every year, peaking on Fat Tuesday.

Mardi Gras is a special day celebrated, not only here in Louisiana, but all over the world. Aside from the Big Easy and other spots across across the state (Shreveport!), cities that have notable Mardi Gras celebrations include: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Venice, Italy and Quebec City, Quebec in Canada.

Of course, to go with the parades, beads, dancing and associated revelries, there's one more thing that no Carnival Season could be without. And that's the music. No other holiday besides Christmas has as many songs - famous songs - written in its honor.

So, as the saying goes, "Laissez les bon temps rouler!" Here they are, in no special order, the Top Ten Mardi Gras Songs of Louisiana!

10) "My Feet Can't Fail Me Now" The Dirty Dozen Brass Band

9) Carnival Time Al Johnson

8) Big Chief Professor Longhair

7) Cassanova Rebirth Brass Band

6) Street Parade Earl King

5) Mardi Gras Mambo The Hawketts

4) Jock-A-Mo Sugar Boy and His Cane Cutters

3) Hey Pocky A-Way The Meters

2) Do Whatcha Wanna Rebirth Brass Band

1) Go To the Mardi Gras Professor Longhair

