Louisiana’s Favorite Ice Cream Truck Treats
A website looked at the most popular ice cream truck treat in all 50 states. Klondike Bars ranked #1 overall with nine states, followed by Choco Tacos, Firecracker popsicles, ice cream sandwiches, and Lemon Ice.
The sound of an ice cream truck was the greatest thing in the world as a kid. But as adults, it's like , "Oh, cool. I can also get most of that stuff at the store now though."
Louisiana's favorite Ice Cream Truck Treat is the Popsicle Screwball. Its either ice cream or flavored shaved ice in a plastic cone that most often has gumballs at the bottom.
Here are the Top 5 Ice Cream Truck Treats across the nation:
- Klondike Bars, nine states.
- Choco Tacos, eight states.
- Red-white-and-blue Firecracker popsicles, seven states plus D.C.
- Ice cream sandwiches, five states.
- Lemon Ice, four states.
To see the favorite Ice Cream Truck Treat in all 50 states, click here.
