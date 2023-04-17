LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - It's almost that time of the year when high school students celebrate the end of one chapter and look forward to beginning the next - Graduation Day!

Graduation Day is such a special day in a young person's life. For me, my high school graduation was my favorite in a graduation list that included:

Kindergarten

8th Grade

High School

College

Whether you are graduating in a private school setting that can tend to embrace a personal setting or the Cajundome that tends to add an awe to it, Graduation Day in Lafayette Parish is very special.

Graduating from Northside High School, I was able to graduate in the Cajundome and it was a very cool experience. The Cajundome has kind of a destination feel to it for students who long to walk across it as they finish their high school years. I still remember then-Principal Carlton Handy grinning at me from across the stage as he was ready to hand me my diploma.

Well, the Lafayette Parish School System has announced its graduation schedule for 2023 and Graduation Day truly is right around the corner for LPSS's 10 high schools:

Early College Academy

Northside High School

Comeaux High School

David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy

Carencro High School

Acadiana High School

Southside High School

Lafayette High School

As you can see in the graphic above, the Early College Academy gets it started on Thursday, May 11. Then, a week later, Northside High School gets the long weekend lineup started at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, and Lafayette High School wraps it up at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 20.

All of the graduations are scheduled to happen in the Cajundome.

Congratulations to all of the graduates!

