LSU Baseball Hires Jason Kelly as New Pitching Coach

New LSU head baseball coach Jay Johnson has hired the first member of his coaching staff.

Pitching coach Jason Kelly comes to LSU after serving in the same role at Arizona State the last two years.

Prior to his time at Arizona State, Kelly was the pitching coach for the Washington Huskies from 2013 to 2019. Fifteen different pitchers from the Huskies staff were drafted into MLB during Kelly's tenure with the Huskies.

Kelly was was recognized in 2018 by D1 Baseball as the Assistant Coach of the Year.

He and Arizona State mutually agreed to part ways last weekend after he interviewed with LSU.

According to Wilson Alexander of The Advocate, Kelly and LSU reached a contract agreement on Monday.

Terms of the deal have not been reported yet.

LSU still has vacancies at recruiting coordinator and assistant hitting coach. Johnson will continue to conduct interviews for both positions.

Johnson, 44, became the 26th head baseball coach in LSU program history two weeks ago after six seasons as head coach of the Arizona Wildcats.

Johnson led Arizona to an overall record of 45-18 in 2021, including a trip to the College World Series.

Johnson finished with a 208-114 with the Wildcats, including a pair of trips to the College World Series (2016, 2021).

All-Time MLB Home Run Leaders By Position

10 Famous People You Didn't Even Know Were From Lafayette

My Mt. Rushmore of LSU Athletes