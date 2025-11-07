BATON ROUGE, LA (KPEL) — A 19-year-old is facing serious charges after a fight at an LSU tailgate escalated.

According to WBRZ, a large group got into a physical altercation, and the victim was hit and held at gunpoint.

The victim told authorities that they did not know the individuals who attacked him at the tailgate before the LSU vs Louisiana Tech game in September.

The suspect who struck the victim eventually turned himself in and identified the other individual in the video after police recieved video footage of the fight. In the video, according to WBRZ, the victim is attacked by one of the suspects, and then 19-year-old Cruz Canales-Atiyeh holds a gun to the victim's stomach.

Canales-Atiyeh's mother confirmed that her son was on campus the day of the tailgate and had previously been cited for possession of alcohol earlier that day.

Now the teen has been booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and faces aggravated assault with a firearm and the use of a weapon in a firearm-free zone on Thursday.

Friday, Canales-Atiyeh posted his $5,500 bail and was released.

