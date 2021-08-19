LSU Orders Test for Sororities and Fraternities, COVID-19 Found in Campus Wastewater

(WAFB) LSU has found COVID-19 in the wastewater that serves all of the university's sororities and some fraternities. LSU is ordering COVID-19 tests for all sororities and several fraternities as well.

15 Greek chapters were contacted Thursday by LSU officials ordering COVID-19 tests for all members within 48 hours. The students were urged to use the on-campus COVID-19 testing sites.

According to WAFB, Ernie Ballard, spokesperson for LSU says the school has had a COVID testing program in place for about a year now. The COVID-19 testing program allows LSU officials to monitor wastewater from different areas on campus. The tests are completed several times a week.

Tests are run a few times a week at various pumping stations on campus and when an area shows high traces of the virus [COVID-19] that exceed the researchers identified threshold, all students in that area are contacted and required to go get a COVID test.-LSU spokesperson Ernie Ballard

15 Greek chapters were contacted Thursday by LSU officials ordering COVID-19 tests for all members within 48 hours. The students were urged to use the on-campus COVID-19 testing sites.