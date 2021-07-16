Saenger Theatre Reopens After 2 Years of Delays

The iconic Saenger Theatre will reopen its doors tonight, Thursday, July 15, for the first time since October 2019.

The theatre was originally closed after the Hard Rock Hotel collapsed on October 12, 2019. The closure was due to repairs that needed to be made to the theatre following the building collapse that happened across the street from the Saenger. While construction was going on the coronavirus pandemic hit the nation and forced the theatre to stay closed for much longer than was expected.

Nearly two years later and the Saenger Theatre will finally open its doors to patrons. This theatre has seen a lot over the years and I am so excited that it will be reopening again. Plus, the calendar of events that the Saenger released has some pretty awesome performances that I am looking forward to seeing.

Check them out HERE:

July 15, 2021: Sebastian Maniscalco- Nobody Does This tour

July 26, 2021: Lindsey Stirling - The Artemis Tour

August 27, 2021: George Lopez: OMG Hi! Comedy Tour at the Mahalia Jackson Theatre

September 3-5, 2021: Cody Jinks with Special Guest Whiskey Myers

September 25, 2021: Primus - A Tribute to Kings

September 20, 2021: Counting Crows: The Butter Miracle Tour 2021

September 21, 2021: Earth, Wind & Fire

September 24, 2021: Leanne Morgan: Big Panty Tour

September 29, 2021: Shinedown with special guest Ayron Jones

October 1-3, 2021: Escape to Margaritaville

October 9, 2021: Trombone Shorty & New Orleans Avenue

October 14, 2021: L.O.L. Surprise! Live - Calling All B.B.'s

October 21, 2021: Jim Jefferies: The Moist Tour

Rescheduled- October 29, 2021: Set It Off

October 31, 2021: Alton Brown Live: Beyond The Eats

November 3-5, 2021: John Mulaney - From Scratch

November 9-12, 2021: TOOTSIE

November 26- 28, 2021: RENT

December 5, 2021: Bert Kreischer: The Berty Boy Relapse Tour

December 14-19, 2021: CATS

December 21, 2021: Sarah Brightman: A Christmas Symphony

December 28, 2021- January 2, 2022: HADESTOWN

Rescheduled- January 14, 2022: Darci Lynne: My Lips Are Sealed (Except When They're Not) at the Mahalia Jackson Theater

February 10-20, 2022: Disney's FROZEN

April 5-10, 2022: ANASTASIA

May 17-22, 2022: Mean Girls

June 21- July 10, 2022: HAMILTON

