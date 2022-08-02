The Saenger Theatre Announces Show Lineup—The Lion King Tickets Go On Sale

The iconic Saenger Theatre in New Orleans, La has announced its show lineup for the following year.

The lineup of events is pretty spectacular this year and it has fans from all over talking about grabbing tickets.

The news has had social media all in a buzz since The Saenger opened up the sale of tickets to The Lion King. This is one of the more popular Broadway shows and it is sure to sell out fast.

The Lion King will perform at the Saenger Theatre on the following dates and times:

Thursday, October 27 at 7:30 PM

Friday, October 28 at 8 PM

Saturday, October 29 at 2 PM and 8 PM

Sunday, October 30 at 1 PM (ASL Performance) and 6:30 PM

Tuesday, November 1 at 7:30 PM

Wednesday, November 2 at 7:30 PM

Thursday, November 3 at 7:30 PM

Friday, November 4 at 8 PM

Saturday, November 5 at 2 PM and 8 PM

Sunday, November 6 at 1 PM and 6:30 PM

Tuesday, November 8 at 7:30 PM

Wednesday, November 9 at 7:30 PM

Thursday, November 10 at 7:30 PM

Friday, November 11 at 8 PM

Saturday, November 12 at 2 PM and 8 PM

Sunday, November 13 at 1 PM and 6:30 PM

However, the calendar of events that the Saenger released has some pretty incredible performances that I am looking forward to seeing.

Check out the full schedule of shows HERE:

Sep 6, 2022- UB40 with The Original Wailers & Maxi Priest

Sep 17, 2022- The Lock-In

Sep 20, 2022- Earth, Wind & Fire

Sep 23, 2022- Diana Krall

Sep 25, 2022- Steve Martin and Martin Short

Sep 30, 2022-Oct 1, 2022- Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour

Oct 4, 2022-Oct 9, 2022- PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL

Oct 14, 2022- Taylor Tomlinson – The Have It All Tour

Oct 20, 2022- Amy Schumer Whore Tour

Oct 27, 2022- Nov 13, 2022- Disney’s THE LION KING

Nov 25, 2022- Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza

Nov 29, 2022-Dec 4, 2022- SIX THE MUSICAL

Dec 13, 2022-Dec 18, 2022- DR. SEUSS’ HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL

Dec 27, 2022- The Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet

Jan 10, 2023-Jan 15, 2023- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

Feb 7, 2023-Feb 12, 2023- TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL

Feb 28, 2023-Mar 5, 2023- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

Mar 8, 2023- Joe Bonamassa

Apr 1, 2023- Los Angeles Azules – De Iztapalapa Para El Mundo Tour

Apr 5, 2023-Apr 16, 2023- MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

May 30, 2023- Jun 4, 2023- Harper Lee’s TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD